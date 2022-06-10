Analysts Set Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Target Price at $46.38

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

PTLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:PTLO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 445,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Portillo’s has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Portillo’s news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,773. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth $787,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

