Analysts Set indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target at $14.60

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

INDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $63,502.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 2,147.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after buying an additional 3,397,491 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,965,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $11,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,206,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after buying an additional 1,238,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,394,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after buying an additional 1,144,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 140.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. indie Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

