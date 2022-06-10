Analysts Set Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) PT at $21.75

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IMUX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. Immunic has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $105.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,820.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $127,380. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Immunic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Immunic by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Immunic by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Immunic by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Immunic by 3,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

