Analysts Set Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Target Price at $35.30

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €53.00 ($56.99) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DNB Markets cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($20.86) to €18.60 ($20.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

ELMUF stock remained flat at $$56.45 during midday trading on Thursday. Elisa Oyj has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $56.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.72.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

