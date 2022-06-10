Analysts Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Target Price at $45.18

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Corning stock opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Corning has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $43.48.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after purchasing an additional 384,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,847,000 after purchasing an additional 88,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,370,000 after purchasing an additional 380,729 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

