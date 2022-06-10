Analysts Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target at $26.25

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $66,365.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,333 shares of company stock valued at $527,695 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 31,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.