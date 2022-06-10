Analysts Expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.63). Relay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,730. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $38.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $320,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,177.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $46,307.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,051 in the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,407,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,389,000 after buying an additional 139,654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 99,696 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,456,000 after purchasing an additional 188,679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,811,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

