Analysts Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,588.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $388,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,987 shares of company stock worth $3,132,366. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rambus by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,220,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,646,000 after acquiring an additional 701,583 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMBS stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.67. 25,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,186. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. Rambus has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $33.75.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.