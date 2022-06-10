Analysts Expect Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Mandiant posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. The company had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities downgraded Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mandiant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,360.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mandiant by 712.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,839,000 after buying an additional 7,091,453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $83,072,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the first quarter worth about $82,739,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.78. 2,383,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,238,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Mandiant has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

