Analysts Expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). Luminar Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,227,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,847. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,667,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,196.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,186,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,700 over the last 90 days. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,218,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,385,000 after acquiring an additional 304,012 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,105,000 after buying an additional 4,540,265 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,730,000 after buying an additional 724,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after buying an additional 865,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after buying an additional 997,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

