Analysts Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) will post $58.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.10 million and the highest is $59.00 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $55.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $237.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.00 million to $237.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $255.60 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $258.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKFN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of LKFN stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.09. 129,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.42. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $102,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $219,454 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,199 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,482,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 566,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,339,000 after purchasing an additional 40,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

