Analysts Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) to report sales of $71.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.06 million and the lowest is $71.82 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $67.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $302.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.70 million to $302.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $347.60 million, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $350.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.15 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.18. 876,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,008. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.