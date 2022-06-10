Analysts Expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.41 million and the lowest is $2.35 million. Curis posted sales of $2.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $10.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.76 million, with estimates ranging from $10.62 million to $10.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curis.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 490.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRIS. StockNews.com upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Curis in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Curis by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Curis by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Curis by 198.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRIS stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. 71,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,617. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

About Curis (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.