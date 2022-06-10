Analysts Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) to report $12.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.30 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $3.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 295.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $38.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $67.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $46.75 million, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $91.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.84% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.61. 32,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,312. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $6.86.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

