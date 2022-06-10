Analysts Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Tivity Health reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 75.94%. The firm had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barrington Research downgraded Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tivity Health by 9.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tivity Health by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tivity Health by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.20. 425,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,028. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

