Analysts Anticipate Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gerdau’s earnings. Gerdau reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gerdau will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gerdau.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of Gerdau stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 870,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,737,960. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.116 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Gerdau by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

