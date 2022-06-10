Analysts Anticipate Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Post -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 164.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENLV. Zacks Investment Research cut Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Enlivex Therapeutics from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 43,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,630. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. The company has a market cap of $78.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

