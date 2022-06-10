Analysts Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. CECO Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CECE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 13,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $76,820.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 17,893 shares of company stock valued at $103,170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $233,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 83.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 19.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

