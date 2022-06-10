Analysts Anticipate BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) will report ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioVie’s earnings. BioVie posted earnings per share of ($10.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that BioVie will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.66) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioVie.
Several brokerages have commented on BIVI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioVie in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
NASDAQ:BIVI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.81. 13,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.34. BioVie has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92.
About BioVie (Get Rating)
BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
