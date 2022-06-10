Analysts Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEOGet Rating) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

ABEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 51,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,840. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.51. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

