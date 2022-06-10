Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Sells 6,881 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. C Partners Holding GmbH raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,476,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 721,000 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 661,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,244,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,072,000 after buying an additional 532,721 shares during the period.

SLV stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.15. 1,478,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,485,973. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $26.21.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

