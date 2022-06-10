Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,263,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,735,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after acquiring an additional 113,397 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $7.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.73. 32,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,371. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $193.17 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

