Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1,099.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,190 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.0% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.54. 111,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,449,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $381.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.50. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

