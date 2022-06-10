Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires 172 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in American Tower by 8.6% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.16. 33,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.88.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

