Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $46.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

AMPL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 164,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

