Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.94. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.43 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

