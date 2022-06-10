Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $90,768.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $90,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

