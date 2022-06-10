Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Amerityre Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMTY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amerityre (AMTY)
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
Receive News & Ratings for Amerityre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerityre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.