AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Cowen

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.40.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE ABC opened at $143.96 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.89.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,066,899 shares of company stock worth $910,384,692. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 76,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.