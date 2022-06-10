American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Sells $101,370.85 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) COO Kurt Knight sold 24,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $101,370.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,503,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,335.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Kurt Knight sold 18,116 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $64,674.12.

On Monday, April 18th, Kurt Knight sold 22,269 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $79,723.02.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $14.18.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

