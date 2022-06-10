American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:AMS opened at $2.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.40%.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

