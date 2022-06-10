American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEOGet Rating) will report $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. 373,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,760,996. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.