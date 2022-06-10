American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) will report $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. 373,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,760,996. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.