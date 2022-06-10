Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,220,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,321,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 496,399 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 11,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $84.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $88.18.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

