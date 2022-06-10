Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.62.

Shares of AMZN opened at $116.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

