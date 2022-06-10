Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Akaris Global Partners LP

Akaris Global Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 113.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 13.6% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.62.

Amazon.com stock opened at $116.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

