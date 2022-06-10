Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $113.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.62.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.