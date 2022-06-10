Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Up to $1.78

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.87. Amarin shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 76,829 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

The firm has a market cap of $708.66 million, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 977.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

