Amalgamated Bank Sells 15,138 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,138 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $32,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 19.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.98. 549,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,134,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $79.29. The company has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

