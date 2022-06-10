Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,476 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,716 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $100,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Shares of V stock traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.45. The stock had a trading volume of 100,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,339. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $381.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.