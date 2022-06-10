Amalgamated Bank Has $75.59 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $75,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 107,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 64,030 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 30,971 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $4,631,000. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.28. 332,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,479,839. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.57 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.96.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

