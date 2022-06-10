Amalgamated Bank Has $35.19 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK traded down $35.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $624.21. 15,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $582.58 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $663.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $767.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.47.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.