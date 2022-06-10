Amalgamated Bank Has $34.09 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $34,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after acquiring an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,366,000 after acquiring an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after acquiring an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,593,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,639,000 after acquiring an additional 82,206 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.14. 120,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,570,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

