Amalgamated Bank Has $183.44 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 623,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,612 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.4% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $183,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 954,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $280,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $10.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.67. The company had a trading volume of 756,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,835,808. The firm has a market cap of $424.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.78 and a 200 day moving average of $242.96.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.77.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

