Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,792 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $29,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 71,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.1% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,355. The company has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.32. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.18 and a 12 month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

