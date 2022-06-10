Amalgamated Bank Acquires 31,034 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,020 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $51,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.81. 220,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,749,509. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

