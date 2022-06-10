Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 256,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 69,244 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 23.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Altria Group stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

