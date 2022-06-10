Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $18.70.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.