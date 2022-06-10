Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

