Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 3,033.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Altigen Communications stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.05. 40,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.27. Altigen Communications has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter.

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

