Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Reduced by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.4% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $69.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,228.85. 36,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,001. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,403.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,648.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 7,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,690.36, for a total transaction of $19,047,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,319 shares of company stock worth $61,997,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

