Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.46. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 3.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 137.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 135,606 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,656,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,999,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,691,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 139.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 71,758 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

